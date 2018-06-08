Rising environmental pollution and depleting fossil fuel reserves have turned the international attention to alternative sources of energy over the past few decades. With ever growing energy demand, many countries around the world have stepped up renewable energy installations to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

While coal still continues to be a major source of electric generation, solar, wind and other renewable energy sources have emerged as major alternatives to produce power in recent years. Besides, technological advancements have enabled many countries to ramp up renewable energy production in recent years.

To enable generation of power in various conditions such as low wind, wind turbine companies are rolling out new designs with increased capacity. Similarly, there has been much advancement in solar panel technology.

In its Global Wind Report: Annual Market Update report, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) said that cumulative global wind power capacity grew by 12.6% to reach a total of 486.8 GW in 2016. The cumulative installed capacity is expected to reach more than 800GW by the end of 2021.

Here is the list of top renewable energy producing countries:

China: Renewable energy capacity of China stood at 545.2GW at the end of 2016, according to a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country is the home to one of the world’s biggest solar plant, the 850MW Longyangxia Dam Solar Park, which is spread over 9.16km2 of land. The Guardian reported that the project was built with a cost of about 6 bn yuan (£721.3m). The 22.5GW Three Gorges hydroelectric power plant, which is the largest hydropower station in the world, is also located in China. China had a hydro power generation capacity of more than 333GW in 2016. While its solar energy was 77.4GW in 2016, its wind power capacity stood at 148.6GW.

US: The North American nation had a total renewable energy capacity of 214.7GW in 2016, according to IRENA. According to a report released by American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) in July 2017, there were 14,004 MW of wind projects under construction and 11,815 MW in advanced development. As of 30 June 2017, the country had over 52,000 commercial wind turbines operating in 41 states plus Guam and Puerto Rico. Major solar power projects in the country include the 579MW Solar Star project and the 550MW, Desert Sunlight Solar Farm. Both the solar plants are located in California.

Brazil: It had a total renewable energy capacity of 122.9GW in 2016. A major part of its renewable energy comes from hydroelectric power plants. At the end of 2016, the country had a hydro power generating capacity of more than 98GW. The 8.3GW Tucuruí Hydropower Complex, which is located on the lower Tocantins River in Tucuruí, Pará, Brazil, is among the world’s largest hydroelectric power plants. The plant was constructed with a cost of $5.5bn. The country had a wind power generation of capacity of 10.7GW in 2016.

Germany: The European nation is one of the world’s biggest producers of renewable energy, with a capacity of 105.8GW in 2016. While the country’s solar energy was capacity was 40.9GW, its wind capacity stood at 49.7GW. In September 2017, German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur (BNA) launched a tender for 1GW of onshore wind capacity. The country plans to increase its installed wind capacity through tenders for 2.8GW per year from 2017 to 2019, ICIS reported.

Canada: The country’s renewable energy capacity stood at 96.6GW in 2016. Canada generates most of its renewable energy from hydro power plants. It hydro power capacity stood at 80.7GW in 2016. While its wind power capacity was more than 11GW in that year, its solar power capacity stood at 2.7GW, according to IRENA’s report. The country is also home to the 20MW Annapolis tidal power generating station, which is Located in the Annapolis Basin, a sub-basin of the Bay of Fundy.

India: The South Asian country had a renewable energy capacity of 90.7GW in 2016. India is home to the 1,000MW Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park, which is spread over a total area of 5,932.32 acres. The country is also one of the world’s biggest producers of wind power. The country aims to have an installed wind power capacity of 60GW by 2022. According to a report by IRENA, wind power is estimated to contribute to 14% of India’s renewable energy use by 2030.