TIU Canada has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire two additional greenfield solar projects in the Odesa region of Ukraine with the combined capacity of 32.4MW (DC).

This is the third acquisition in Ukraine made by TIU Canada since they began operations in 2017.

The local EPC contractor Rodina EG, has been selected to provide the services for the project, and has already started engineering and design works for both projects.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in the development of TIU Canada’s renewable energy business and confirms our commitment to investment in Ukraine,” said Valentyna Beliakova, TIU Canada Country director.

To date, TIU Canada has four projects in Ukraine: the Nikopol solar station, which has been in operation since February 2018; the Kalynivka solar station near Mykolaiv, which is currently under construction; and these two new projects in Odesa region.

Source: Company Press Release