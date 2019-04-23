The Save Mart Companies (TSMC) has announced that by the end of this month, the company will run all transportations operations using 100% renewable drop-in diesel produced by Neste MY Renewable Diesel.

“I am excited to have all TSMC transportations operations running on renewable diesel,” expressed Bruce Christiansen, TSMC Group VP of Logistics & Supply Chain Optimization. “The company understands its business activities impact the environment and by investing in Neste MY Renewable Diesel, TSMC is reducing up to 80% of its emissions, improving local air quality, and reducing our carbon footprint.”

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is produced 100% from renewable raw materials, offering an easy way to lower traffic emissions and increase the proportion of renewable energy used in transport. Van De Pol Petroleum, headquartered in Stockton, CA, is the exclusive distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel. Using exclusive distributors ensures supply chain integrity and guarantees its high quality. TSMC will be the first grocery to fully convert to Neste MY Renewable Diesel. By making the switch, TSMC is offsetting the emissions of over 5,500 cars on the road a year.

Source: Company Press Release