Norwegian survey service firm TGS has partnered with US-based oilfield services company Schlumberger to undertake multi-client ocean-bottom node projects in the deepwater US Gulf of Mexico.

As part of the collaboration agreement, TGS will work with Schlumberger’s geophysical services company WesternGeco.

The collaboration allows the firms to continue work on the 2,350km² Amendment Phase 1 project in Atwater Valley and the Mississippi Canyon, as well as invest in developing additional multi-client ocean-bottom node projects in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The companies announced the collaboration on the Amendment Phase 1 project area, which includes open acreage, existing producing assets and new discoveries, in 2018.

TGS CEO Kristian Johansen said: “TGS and WesternGeco have a strong track record of investing together, using the latest technology so that our clients can benefit from large-scale, high-quality data in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

“Both companies are at the forefront of ocean-bottom node technology with Amendment Phase 1 being the world’s first large-scale, multiclient sparse node program.

“We are working closely with our clients to plan future phases and are excited by the potential growth in exploration and production activity that this could drive in the U.S Gulf of Mexico and beyond.”

Amendment Phase 1 data acquisition due for completion in Q3 2019

Schlumberger said that the collaboration will create a data set utilising high-end imaging to serve clients in field development phases. The data also allows near-field exploration in the congested areas within the US Gulf of Mexico.

Data acquisition for the Amendment Phase 1 project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2019, the firms noted.

WesternGeco president Maurice Nessim said: “In line with our asset-light strategy and global technology leadership, we are looking at opportunities to deploy and accelerate the use of advanced technologies, including ocean-bottom node technology.

“Our goal is to help our clients mitigate subsurface risks and accelerate their exploration and development programs.”

TGS said that the combination of ocean-bottom node data, the associated velocity model improvement, full-waveform inversion and other data processing techniques is expected to significantly improve imaging of complex subsalt structures.

The firm said in a statement: “By collaborating and using the available underlying data, WesternGeco and TGS will be able to produce a higher-quality product for clients than would otherwise be available over the areas of interest.”