Tethyan Resources announced that it has completed its first drill programme at the recently acquired Kizevak zinc-lead-silver project in Serbia.

The Kizevak project is situated on an exploration license held by Tethyan’s Serbian subsidiary Taor d.o.o. and is located 1km southeast along strike from a past-producing open pit zinc-lead mine. The drill programme consisted of 4 diamond drill holes for a total of 957.3 metres and was designed to test for extensions of mineralisation along-strike from the historic mine.

The drill target is defined by a strong zinc-lead-silver soil anomaly (500 by 260m) coincident with small-scale pits and excavations containing galena and sphalerite mineralised float. All drill samples have been submitted for preparation at ALS Bor, Serbia, and analysis at ALS Loughrea, Ireland (multi-element oxidizing digestion with ICP-MS finish, code ME-ICPORE) and ALS Rosia Montana, Romania (30g fire assay, code Au-AA23). The results will be announced in due course.

The Company also announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company is issuing 100,000 options to officers, directors and consultants. The options are priced at C$0.25 and are valid for a period of three years.

Source: Company Press Release