Dutch transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT has commenced laying its subsea cable section of the 1.4GW NordLink interconnector project in the German North Sea.

Said to be the first direct connection between power markets in Germany and Norway, the NordLink high-voltage DC link will enable the power exchange between Germany and Norway, particular hydropower and wind energy.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2020, the NordLink project is being developed by the Norwegian TSO Statnett and DC Nordseekabel, each holding 50% stake.

DC Nordseekabel, which is equally owned by TenneT and the German promotional bank KfW, is responsible for the construction of the German part of the project.

The 623km project is expected to increase security of supply for both the German and Norwegian electricity grids and facilitate efficient use of renewables.

In the coming weeks, the firm plans to wind out 99km into the seabed between the cable landfall at the Büsum dike (Schleswig-Holstein) and southwest of the Island of Sylt through the tidal flat area (Wadden Sea).

In 2019, TenneT plans to lay 55km of subsea cable in the German offshore area up to the border of the Danish territorial waters.

The firm also plans to lay another 53km of overhead line on Norwegian mainland as well as 54km underground cable route between Büsum dike and the Wilster converter station (Steinburg district) on German mainland next year.

Additionally, a 228km cable section scheduled to be laid in Danish North Sea in 2018 and 2019 while the 134km subsea cable section in Norwegian territorial waters has been completed already.

TenneT said it plans to undertake the subsea cable work for the ‘green link’ in the German sector in close collaboration with the nature conservation agencies.

Recently, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and TenneT have closed the issuance a €100m hybrid bond to support the construction of the NordLink interconnector project.