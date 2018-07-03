TechnipFMC has bagged a subsea contract from Total E&P Angola for the $1.2bn Zinia Phase 2 field development in offshore Angola.

The UK-based company will be responsible for providing the engineering, procurement and construction of subsea equipment for the Zinia Phase 2 field development.

The offshore Angolan field, which is contained in water depths of 800-1000m, is expected to have a production capacity of 40,000 barrels per day, once commissioned.

Under its contract, TechnipFMC will supply nine subsea tree units, wellheads, subsea control systems, connection systems and associated equipment for the Total subsidiary.

The contract also includes support services to be carried out by the company in Angola, pertaining to the assembly, test, mobilization and installation of the subsea equipment.

TechnipFMC subsea business president Hallvard Hasselknippe said: “We are excited to be selected by Total for another of their important developments offshore Angola, illustrating our long-term, collaborative relationship.

“This award showcases TechnipFMC’s position as the market and technology leader for subsea equipment and services globally, and also demonstrates our commitment to the Angolan market.”

The contract to TechnipFMC follows the final investment decision taken by Total and its partners during late May to launch the Zinia Phase 2 field development contained in Block 17.

According to Total, the nine producing wells of Zinia 2 will be tied back to the floating storage, production and offloading (FPSO) at the Pazflor field, which has been in production since 2011.

Total is the operator of Block 17 with a stake of 40%. Its partners include affiliates of Equinor (23.33%), Exxon Mobil (20%), and BP (16.67%) while Angolan national oil company Sonangol is the concessionaire.

Block 17 has four FPSOs in the form of Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor and CLOV and in 2017 had seen an average production of 600,000 barrels per day.

According to Total, the Zinia Phase 2 field development is the first of many potential short-cycle developments on Block 17, aimed at unlocking its full potential by linking satellite reservoirs to the existing FPSO units.

Recently, Subsea 7 was given a contract by Total E&P Angola for the engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of the subsea flowlines and umbilicals for the Zinia 2 deep development.