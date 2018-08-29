TechnipFMC has secured a contract for the licensing, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and start-up of an olefins plant in Vietnam.

The contract has been awarded by Long Son Petrochemicals for the plant on Long Son Island, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Vietnam.

Executing the project in a consortium with SK Engineering & Construction, TechnipFMC is will be responsible for all engineering, as well as the procurement of critical equipment for the project.

TechnipFMC will carry out the activities from its operating centers located in Houston, USA, Rome, Italy and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

TechnipFMC’s onshore/offshore business president Nello Uccelletti said: “Our reliable proprietary ethylene technology and proven engineering, procurement and construction capabilities were key factors in this important, highly competitive award and confirms our leadership in this market.

“TechnipFMC will ensure, with SK Engineering & Construction, that this ambitious mega project is successfully delivered on time and on budget, meeting the highest safety and quality standards.”

The facility will produce olefins of up to 1.6 million tons per year depending on the feedstock mix. Designed as a flexible feed cracker, the plant can utilize both naphtha and LPG feeds.

In July, TechnipFMC secured a contract from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) for a grassroot Hydrogen Generation Unit (HGU) as part of the modernization project of the Visakh Refinery in India.

Under the licensing, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (LEPCC) contract valued in the range of $250-$500m, TechnipFMC will deliver an HGU made up of two trains along with a pressure swing adsorption unit of 36 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) of hydrogen production. The trains will each have a design capacity of 113KTPA.