TechnipFMC has revealed the signing of a contract worth over $1bn with Middle East Oil Refinery (MIDOR) for the expansion and modernization of the latter’s refinery in Egypt.

Under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract, TechnipFMC will be responsible for the debottlenecking of existing units apart from delivery of new units for the MIDOR refinery located near Alexandria.

The new units to be delivered by the UK-based company are a crude distillation unit, a vacuum distillation unit, a hydrogen production facility based on its steam reforming technology, along with multiple process units, interconnecting, offsites and utilities.

From 2022, the modernized MIDOR refinery complex will see exclusive production of Euro V products. Its expansion project, which is expected to see an investment of around $2.2bn, will increase its original capacity by 60% to 160,000 barrels per day of crude oil.

The expanded MIDOR refinery is estimated to have its annual product quantities increased to nearly 280 thousand tons of LPG, 1.6 million tons of high-octane gasoline, 2.2 million tons of jet fuel and 2.8 million tons of diesel.

The MIDOR refinery has been used for mixing and blending of petroleum products. The Egyptian refinery also provides storage for crude, products and fully manufactured petroleum derivatives in its tanks.

TechnipFMC had been associated with MIDOR since 2001, through the delivery of the latter’s grassroot refinery.

TechnipFMC onshore/offshore business president Nello Uccelletti said: “Over the years, we have supported our client with studies and engineering services. In 2015, we finalized a joint agreement with SACE to ensure an export credit facility to support a major expansion and modernization project, while carrying out early works including FEED and open book estimate.

“We are proud to support our client MIDOR in improving the production quality of their refinery, considered the most advanced of the Mediterranean region and African continent.”

TechnipFMC said that it is working with MIDOR to wrap up the remaining conditions needed to allow the project work to start.

The company revealed that it has also won a contract from the Egyptian government for the basic design of the Assiut refinery Hydrocracker complex.

In July 2018, TechnipFMC was given a contract in India from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) for a grassroot Hydrogen Generation Unit (HGU) as part of the modernization project of the Visakh Refinery.