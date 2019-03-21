Equinor has awarded a subsea contract to TechnipFMC for the NOK41bn ($4.83bn) Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Under the contract, which is worth between $75-250m, TechnipFMC will be responsible for the construction and installation of the subsea production system of Johan Sverdrup Phase 2.

TechnipFMC’s scope under the contract includes the delivery and installation of the subsea production system, including integrated template structures, manifolds, tie-in and controls equipment.

Johan Sverdrup development senior vice president Trond Bokn said: “This is an important milestone for the Johan Sverdrup development. We have now determined the subsea solution for both phase 1 and 2 of the field development, and TechnipFMC has been given the responsibility for both jobs.”

Overall, the production system of the offshore oil project would comprise five templates along with 18 X-mas trees with associated components.

TechnipFMC subsea president Arnaud Piéton said: “We have collaborated closely with Equinor establishing a Strategic Collaboration Agreement in 2018. This joint engagement is leading to further value creation for both of us and for Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 Development.

“It reaches beyond the supply of subsea equipment, now encompassing its installation. We are very proud of this joint engagement and very pleased to work alongside Equinor for the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development.”

Equinor and partners are targeting to begin production from the phase 2 development of the Johan Sverdrup in the fourth quarter of 2022. On the other hand, the partners are looking to bring the phase 1 development of Johan Sverdrup into production in November 2019.

Considered to be among the five biggest oil fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, Johan Sverdrup is estimated to hold recoverable resources of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Phase 1 development of the North Sea field is expected to see production of 440,000 barrels of oil per day, while phase 2 will see full field production at 660,000 barrels of oil per day.

Equinor and partners submitted the plan for development and operation (PDO) for the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development to Norwegian authorities in August 2018.

The contracts awarded till date, including the one given to TechnipFMC, pertaining to the phase 2 development are subject to approval of the PDO.

Equinor revealed that installation for the topsides for the processing platform and the utility and living quarters platform is planned to be launched this week.

Upon completion, all the four platforms in the Johan Sverdrup phase one development will be in place at the field, located 160km west of Stavanger, said the Norwegian oil and gas giant.