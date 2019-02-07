TechnipFMC has bagged an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract from Petrobras for the Mero 1 project, which is part of the Mero field development offshore Brazil.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will be responsible for engineering, procurement, construction of all rigid lines along with the installation and pre-commissioning of all the infield riser and flowline system for interconnecting 13 wells to the field’s floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO).

The contract scope also covers the installation of rigid pipelines, flexible risers and flowlines, steel tube umbilicals and other subsea equipment that are required for the project.

TechnipFMC subsea president Arnaud Piéton said: “We are extremely honored to have been selected to execute this EPCI project for the Mero 1 pre-salt field in Brazil. We are looking forward to collaborating with the Libra Consortium in the development of this important project.

“TechnipFMC is a long-term partner of Petrobras, committed to deepwater and to helping Brazil develop its natural resources.”

The Mero 1 pre-salt field is located in the northwestern area of the original Libra block in the Santos Basin and is contained in water depth of 2,100m.

Libra is considered to be one of the largest oil discoveries in Brazil’s pre-salt area where first oil was produced in November 2017.

The Libra block partners are Petrobras, Shell, Total, CNOOC, CNPC and Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA).

In December 2017, MODEC was awarded a contract to supply, charter, and operate the FPSO for the Mero field development.

Named as FPSO Guanabara MV31, the vessel has been designed to process 180,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 424 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 225,000 barrels of water injection per day. The FPSO will have a storage capacity of 1,400,000 barrels of crude oil.

In October 2018, Petrobras, on behalf of the Libra consortium, awarded a contract to Aker Solutions for the delivery of a subsea production system and related services for the Mero 1 project.

The subsea production system will include 12 vertical subsea trees, four subsea distribution units, three topside master control stations among others. The production system will be connected to FPSO Guanabara MV31, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2021.