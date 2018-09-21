Taproot Energy Partners’ affiliate Taproot Rockies Midstream has signed agreements with an undisclosed operator to expand its multi-product midstream system in central Weld County, Colorado through an acreage acquisition.

The substantial acreage dedication to Taproot is a strategic bolt-on opportunity to the existing system currently under construction and supports the initial acreage dedication with Bison Oil & Gas II, LLC (“Bison”).

The Taproot produced water gathering system is currently in service, providing pipeline access to a disposal facility.

Taproot is on schedule to have the remaining multi-product system completed and in service in the fourth quarter of 2018. Crude oil will be gathered and transported to Tallgrass’ Pony Express Pipeline at the Buckingham Terminal, with access to several Midwest refiners and the market center in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Development of the fresh water supply and delivery system is underway and will be available to supply multiple area completions by late November 2018.

Taproot CEO Kevin Sullivan said: “We are excited to continue the expansion of our midstream infrastructure in Weld County to support the growing need for innovative and cost-effective midstream solutions for producers in the northeast DJ Basin.”

Taproot provides a complete line of midstream services to DJ Basin producers and plans continued expansion of the initial pipeline assets into other prolific areas of the basin.

Taproot COO Rod Donovan said: “We look forward to growing alongside our dedicated producer clients as their drilling activity ramps up over the next 6 to 12 months. It’s an exciting time to align and contract with producers who have already seen exceptional results from their initial wells in the area.”

Source: Company Press Release