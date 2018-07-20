Talos Energy said that the Mt Providence well in the Mississippi Canyon Block 028 (MC 028) has commenced production ahead of its original schedule.

The Mt Providence well has a current gross production of 3,850 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), which the company said is near the top of the guidance range of 2,000-4,000Boe/d. Out of the current production, 88% is oil with an API gravity of 33º, said Talos Energy.

The subsea well was drilled in January by Stone Energy at a water depth of approximately 1,850ft. Stone Energy subsequently merged with Talos Energy in May after closing a $2.5bn deal.

Talos Energy president and CEO Timothy S. Duncan said: “Our team’s preparation allowed us to take advantage of earlier rig availability to exceed expectations on timing. With a six month turnaround from completing drilling operations to first production, the team executed this project well ahead of schedule.

“Using active subsea infrastructure and flowing back to our owned deepwater facility also helped generate attractive economics with very little incremental operating costs. We will continue to focus on safely and efficiently executing other opportunities in on our subsea tieback portfolio.”

Talos Energy, currently, holds a 100% stake in the Mt Providence well, which is tied into the existing Pompano Phase II subsea template, located nearly 8km from the Pompano platform.

The Pompano field, which is also owned 100% by the company, has been in production since 1994, and has yielded more than 190 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) till date.

Mt Providence is one of the many drilling locations being developed using sophisticated reservoir modeling and recent vintage wide azimuth 3D seismic technology, said Talos Energy.

Earlier this year, the company reported initial production from the Tornado II deep water well in the Phoenix Field located in the Green Canyon area in the Gulf of Mexico in nearly 2,700ft of water.