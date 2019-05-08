DNV GL has been selected by Taiwanese local certification team to provide technical training on project certification.

This includes CR Classification Society (CR), Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) and Ship and Ocean Industries R&D center (SOIC) in support of Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection (BSMI) in Taiwan.

The training allows the Taiwanese offshore industry to fast-track the learning process in technical expertise and regulations to support Taiwan’s efforts to reach its bold targets for renewable energy production.

There is currently significant growth in offshore wind investments in Asia Pacific. And while mainland China has led the way for some time, offshore wind in Taiwan is now making huge strides. As part of the Taiwanese government’s goal to phase out nuclear power by 2025, it plans to have 20% of electricity sourced from renewables by this time, with offshore wind farms delivering 5.5 GW.

Taiwan’s Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection is tasked by the Taiwan Ministry of Economics to establish rules and standards for the offshore wind industry. It has engaged DNV GL to share the experience the company has gained from numerous renewables project certifications in other areas of the world.

“Project certification is essential to guarantee quality at every stage of a project, helping ensure offshore wind farms deliver the highest value for stakeholders and customers. DNV GL’s global expertise and experience in growing the offshore industry from the first demonstration projects to its current cost-competitive status, will provide the best training suited to our purpose. This knowledge building will help enable rapid implementation of offshore wind farms, accelerating energy growth from renewables so we can reach our 2025 targets,” said Chih-Wen Huang, Director of 6 th Division of the BSMI.

DNV GL is already involved in several offshore wind farm projects in Taiwan including Formosa 1, Chang Fang and Xidao, Yunlin and Changhua zone 14 & 15. In each one, project certification is crucial in ensuring all critical technical project assumptions (site conditions, methodologies, etc.) and design are independently evaluated. It also helps identify any potential issues and associated mitigation measures, supporting asset valuation as well as compliance to technical standards and best practices.

“Taiwan has set itself ambitious goals for renewable energy. To realise them, all stakeholders need to come up to speed fast. DNV GL is proud to be the leading technical partner to both the government and the renewable market stakeholders in Taiwan. This close involvement allows us to tailor our global experience to the specific environmental and market conditions in Taiwan. As a result, we can deliver customised support for the local certification team and the BSMI, which will act as a springboard for further renewables investments in Taiwan,” said Kim Mørk, Executive Vice President Renewables Certification at DNV GL.

Source: Company Press Release