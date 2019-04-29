Sweden-based privately owned company Svevind has sold the Önusberget wind farm, part of the Markbygden 1101 cluster, to the asset manager Luxcara.

Svevind said that the, the Swedish government has declared Markbygden 1101 in Northern Sweden as a cluster that as exceptional in scale.

The German-Swedish company that sells and operates onshore wind power projects has developed the Önusberget project and continues to support the realization of the project until connection to the grid in 2021. The project holds an expected total capacity of 750MW, and marks one of the largest single-site onshore wind projects to be realized in Europe.

Luxcara, an asset manager in renewable energy, is intended to increase its Scandinavian portfolio with the acquisition of one of the largest single onshore wind projects in Europe.

Luxcara is expected to start the construction activities on the wind project in 2019 and achieve commercial operation by the end of 2021.

Luxcara managing partner Alexandra von Bernstorff said: “We are thrilled to invest in one of Europe’s most attractive locations for wind power and contribute to Sweden’s ambitious goal to become carbon neutral by 2045. The project combines great natural resources with our expertise to structure long-term power purchase agreements in the world’s largest power market.”

The Önusberget project is planned to be situated in Norbotten County, 30km west of Piteå in Sweden, with excellent existing infrastructure and strong wind resources. The project is acquired for a portfolio for institutional investors and is expected generate revenues under a power purchase agreement.

Svevind CEO Wolfgang Kropp said: “Having worked on the development of the Markbygden 1101 cluster since 2002, Svevind is very excited about this partnership with Luxcara. We are pleased to see the success of our hard work, once more demonstrated by the attention the Önusberget wind farm has attracted from world-class asset managers such as Luxcara.

“We look forward to seeing this project and future projects within Markbygden 1101 constructed and contributing to the much-needed fight against climate change. Svevind is very thankful for our local partners in Northern Sweden, who have contributed substantially to the success of this landmark project.”