SunShare, the nation’s pioneer in community solar, announced that it is the first community solar garden company to surpass 100 MW of developed community solar projects.

With the recent completion of the SaintSun project in St. Michael, Minnesota, SunShare has now completed development on 105 MW of solar across 77 community solar gardens and has signed up over 8,300 commercial and residential subscribers in Colorado and Minnesota. GTM Research (now Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables) estimates that the addressable market for community solar projects is more than seven times larger than that of rooftop solar.

“When I started SunShare in 2011 and helped develop the nation’s first competitive community solar program in Colorado Springs, the goal was to bring the benefits of solar power to as many people as possible,” said David Amster-Olszewski, SunShare’s founder and CEO. “Surpassing 100 megawatts of community solar projects is an important milestone in achieving that goal. I look forward to achieving the next 100 megawatts and delivering the power to choose clean energy to thousands more subscribers across the country.”

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), 1,226 cumulative megawatts of community solar have been installed across the United States (through the second quarter of 2018) with 42 states having at least one community solar project online. Competitive community solar programs got their start with SunShare’s 2 MW pilot program in Colorado Springs in 2011 and are now the fastest growing sector of the solar industry according to a 2018 report by the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI).

SunShare now serves the largest active residential subscriber base in the community solar industry. SunShare’s community solar gardens enable homeowners, renters, government organizations, and small businesses that may not otherwise have the ability to install solar panels on their home or building to participate in and benefit from the transition to renewable energy.

