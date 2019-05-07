SunShare’s SaintSun and ZumbroSun community solar projects have been commissioned and are now live.

Owned and operated by SunShare, the SaintSun (6.9 MWdc) and ZumbroSun (1.3 MWdc) projects in Saint Michael and Zumbro Falls, Minnesota, consist of six total community solar gardens, which will serve approximately 1,200 households in Carver, Wabasha, and adjacent counties, as well as Saint Mary’s University.

Subscribers to both gardens will receive the benefits of clean solar energy, as well as credits on their Xcel Energy utility bills for energy generated by the gardens. Both the SaintSun and ZumbroSun community solar projects were built by Conti Solar, a full turnkey EPC services contractor with a renowned reputation as a highly experienced and reliable EPC partner.

“Minnesota is the top community solar state in the nation, and we are thrilled and honored that SunShare has been able to play such a huge role in ensuring that residents, and not just commercial entities, can receive the benefits of the clean, renewable energy that our gardens produce,” said David Amster-Olszewski, SunShare’s founder and CEO. “Adding more than 1200 new homes to the community solar program increases residential participation by almost 10%, and we won’t stop there!”

SunShare is the largest residential community solar subscriber in the United States, and has enrolled approximately 80% of Minnesota’s active residential subscribers. SunShare will be hosting a customer appreciation event at the SaintSun community solar project in Saint Michael in the June timeframe, so that subscribers and their friends and family can see the garden in action.

The SaintSun and ZumbroSun projects come online at a fortuitous time for community solar in Minnesota, on the heels of the House of Representatives passing an omnibus energy and economic development bill, HF 2208, which will allow more rural land owners and residents to join in the community solar movement.

“Community solar and renewable energy have always been bipartisan efforts, and this bill paves the way for new jobs, and a cleaner, brighter future for all Minnesota residents,” said Amster-Olszewski. “We applaud Minnesota leaders like Governor Walz and Speaker Hortman, who are taking initiative to build Minnesota’s clean energy economy and keep its climate clean, and we hope to see the Senate do the same in the coming weeks.”

SunShare has developed more than 100 MWdc of operating community solar gardens and is the largest residential community solar subscriber in the United States. SunShare’s community solar gardens enable homeowners, renters, government organizations, and small businesses that may not otherwise have the ability to install solar panels on their home or building to participate in and benefit from renewable energy.

Source: Company Press Release