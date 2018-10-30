SunPower has started the supply of photovoltaic modules for the 349MW Limondale solar project in Australia.

The company stated that it is supplying its Performance Series (P-Series) solar panels for the Limondale solar project. The project, which is located near Balranald, New South Wales, is expected to be fully operational in the middle of 2020.

SunPower executive vice president Peter Aschenbrenner said: “We commend innogy and BELECTRIC for this milestone project, and for using high-performance SunPower technology to ensure long-term value. Customers worldwide rely on SunPower solar panels for proven performance and reliability.”

innogy is constructing the solar plant and its subsidiary BELECTRIC, is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, as well as the operation and maintenance (O&M) service provider for the project.

BELECTRIC claims to have executed nearly 2GW of projects worldwide, including projects in Australia.

In late September, innogy finalized the investment decision for Limondale solar project. Preparation works and pre-pilling tests were conducted in September.

In addition to Limondale solar project, innogy had agreed to acquire projects rights for another solar facility with a planned capacity of 115MW, located in Hillston, New South Wales. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The two projects Limondale and the 115MW project were developed by Overland Sun Farming, a solar development company in the country.

innogy stated for these two projects, it plans to invest nearly €400 (A$650m).

The company said that it would review all options regarding the future ownership and financing structure of the projects in a bid to maximise value for the company and shareholders.

With the two projects, innogy has expanded into the Australian market, setting a a subsidiary innogy Renewables Australia. The subsidiary is currently exploring further renewable opportunities including solar, battery storage, offshore and onshore wind in the local market.