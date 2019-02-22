French environmental services provider Suez has secured a contract to renovate and operate the Naples-North (Napoli Nord) wastewater treatment plant in Italy.

Suez stated that this contract is part of the Regi Lagni – Naples infrastructure modernisation project, for which the company secured the modernisation and operation of Cuma’s water treatment plant contract in 2017. As per the company, these two 5-year contracts represent a total turnover of €120m.

As per Suez, the aim of the Regi Lagni – Naples major project is to rehabilitate five wastewater treatment plants across Cuma, Naples-North, Marcianise, Acerra and Foce Regi Lagni which have a capacity to serve 4.5 million inhabitants.

The €450m project and is considered to be an important investment in sanitation in the country and in Europe in the last 20 years.

Suez will join hands with its partner Impresa Pizzarotti to renovate and operate the plants in Napoli Nord and Cuma, managing wastewater treatment equivalent of 2 million inhabitants, for a total amount of over €200m, of which €120m was awarded to the French company.

Suez has claimed that it will use its technology to significantly reduce energy footprint at the two facilities, including the control of the air consumption required by the biological treatment and saving resources by recovering sludge (cogeneration) and heat from the available thermal flows.

Suez France, Italy & Central Europe group senior executive vice president Marie-Ange Debon said: “This project is crucial for the Naples region, which has significant infrastructure needs, in particular in the environment. In collaboration with the local and regional authorities, SUEZ will provide the teams and the know-how required to improve the technical and environmental performance of the facilities.

“We take pride in being selected by the Campania region and contributing to the improvement of the bathing waters of the Gulf of Naples.”

Suez serves the Italian market through joint ventures in water management, where it supplies 2.7 million inhabitants with drinking water and wastewater collection services.

In last five decades, the company claims to have built 150 drinking water plants, 500 wastewater treatment plants and 80 industrial water treatment plants.

Last month, the company renewed two drinking water distribution contracts in the French territory New Caledonia. The contracts were renewed in the municipalities of Païta and Mont-Dore, for its subsidiary Calédonienne des Eaux (CDE). The two ten-year contracts are worth a total of €50m.