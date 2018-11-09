French environmental services provider Suez has signed three contracts in US that have a combined value of more than €180m.

As part of the contracts, Suez will improve drinking water services for Jersey City, New Jersey, and help preserve the water resources of Southern California through its partnership with West Basin Municipal Water District.

Furthermore, the company has been selected by Conemaugh Generating Station in Pennsylvania to provide its services to reduce operating cost and environmental footprint.

The Jersey City Municipal Utility Authority (JCMUA) and Suez have renewed their public-private partnership contract to manage the city’s drinking water services. The nine-year contract worth €155m covers maintenance and operation of the infrastructures that ensure the distribution of drinking water to the 262,000 inhabitants of Jersey City.

The company will manage the Boonton plant with a capacity of 300,000m3 per day, two dams, a 310km2 watershed, a 37km aqueduct and 520km of drinking water network. It has also been given the responsibility of handling customer service and billing. The contract extends the initial agreement signed between Jersey City and Suez in 1996.

The new contract includes modernization of drinking water distribution infrastructure with the aim of installing 36,000 connected water meters.

Suez has renewed its contract with West Basin Municipal Water District for the operation and maintenance of the Edward C. Little Water Recycling Facility in El Segundo (California) and four satellite plants. The two-year contract is valued at nearly €26m.

The Edward C. Little facility is considered to be one of the largest water recycling operation of its kind in the US. It produces nearly 170,000m3 of water every day, conserving water resources in one of the nation’s most drought-prone regions.

The plant also produces 45,000m3 of barrier water every day and protects the South Bay’s coastal groundwater reservoirs from seawater intrusion from the Pacific Ocean. It supplies up to 90% of the water injected into the West Coast Groundwater Barrier, preserving 17 million m3 of water each year.

This plant is claimed to produce five different qualities of recycled water to meet the specific needs of West Basin’s municipal, commercial and industrial customers including irrigation, supply of low and high-pressure boiler feed water, cooling tower water and indirect drinking water.

The Conemaugh Generating Station in New Florence, Pennsylvania has selected Suez’s mobile water solutions to produce boiler feedwater.

By using the mobile demineralizer with InSight asset performance management, the coal-fired power plant expects to gain $200,000 in annual operating cost savings, reduce chemicals associated with the make-up demineralized (DI) systems and optimize water consumption, which can reduce the discharge of treated wastewater into the Conemaugh River.