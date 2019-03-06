UK-based Subsea 7 revealed that it has been awarded three contracts from Woodside pertaining to the latter’s SNE Field Development-Phase 1 offshore Senegal along with the Scarborough Project and the Julimar Development Phase 2, both located offshore Australia.

Under the three contracts, Subsea 7 will be responsible for carrying out engineering studies. Further, the contracts come with an option for Woodside to extend them into engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts.

Subsea 7’s scope includes engineering activities needed for finalizing the technical definition of the proposed developments before Woodside and its joint venture partners make final investment decisions (FIDs).

Woodside is looking to take the FIDs for the three offshore projects between mid-2019 and early 2020.

Subsea 7 said that the value of the EPCI contracts will be recognized after the FIDs are made, following exercising the relevant option in each of the projects.

The offshore contractor expects the three contracts to have a combined value of over $750m, should the FIDs are reached and the option exercised in all of the projects.

The company won the Julimar project as a stand-alone SURF contract under which it will be responsible for design, procurement, installation and commissioning of a 22km 18” corrosion resistant alloy (CRA) gas transmission flowline and an umbilical system.

The SNE and Scarborough projects were won by the company in consortium with Schlumberger company OneSubsea under their global partnership, called Subsea Integration Alliance.

All the three projects will be carried out using reeled pipelay and heavy construction vessels from Subsea 7’s fleet with offshore campaigns slated between 2021 and 2023.

Subsea 7 Australia and New Zealand vice president said: “These awards build on our relationship with Woodside and our successful track record of projects executed offshore Australia.

“They highlight the engineering expertise and strength of our business and our local workforce to perform integrated projects from pre-FEED to execution as well as standalone projects.”

Last month, the offshore contractor secured a five-year contract from BP Exploration for providing subsea construction, inspection, repair and maintenance services to the latter’s North Sea region portfolio of assets in West of Shetland and Northern North Sea.