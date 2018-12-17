Subsea 7 has announced the award of a contract by Shell for the Shearwater Fulmar Gas Line (FGL) Re-Plumb Project, located approximately 140 miles (225.3km) east of Aberdeen.

The engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) project workscope incorporates a 37km 24” export line, a 14” rigid riser, control jumper, subsea structures and associated subsea tie-ins. Project management, engineering and procurement work has already commenced in Aberdeen, with support from Subsea 7’s office in Glasgow, both in the UK. Offshore activities are scheduled for 2019.

Jonathan Tame, Vice President UK & Canada, said: “For many years Subsea 7 has been chosen by Shell to provide engineering and project execution expertise in the North Sea. This latest award further demonstrates our ability to design the right engineering solutions that ensures a safe, effective and cost-efficient project delivery.”

Source: Company Press Release