Subsea 7 has secured a contract to supply and install an export and inner array grid cable system for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The Yunlin offshore wind farm is located approximately 8km off the coast of Yunlin County within the Taiwan Strait on the west coast of Taiwan.

The wind farm will feature 80 wind turbine generators each with a capacity of 8MW.

The contract has been awarded to Seaway Offshore Cables (SOC), an entity in Subsea 7’s Renewables and Heavy Lifting business unit.

Under the contract, SOC will also offer the pre-installation of horizontal drilling conduits, submarine cable route surveys, post lay trenching, termination and testing services.

The company will deliver associated materials including the supply of submarine composite cables and cable protection systems.

Subsea 7 Renewables and Heavy Lifting senior vice president Steph McNeill said: “Along with the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project, this is the second supply and installation contract that SOC has been awarded since being acquired by Subsea 7, both of which are located outside of Europe showing how this sector is becoming increasingly global.

“Combining Asian and European project teams will ensure the transfer of knowledge and assist in developing local capabilities in offshore wind development.”

While project engineering will carried out from SOC offices in Leer, Germany and Taipei, Taiwan, offshore activities related to the contract are planned for execution in 2020.

SOC has won the contract from YunNen Wind Power Company, a company of the wpd group.

In October, CWind Taiwan completed a bathymetric survey at wpd’s Yunlin offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The Yunlin offshore wind farm could be powered by 80 of Siemens Gamesa’s SG 8.0-167 DD turbines. It could generate enough electricity to be supplied to more than 500,000 annually, while offsetting more than a million tonnes of CO2 and over 23,000 SO2 emissions per year.

In the same month, wpd said that it was on the verge of securing funding for the Yunlin project from a group of investors and banks.