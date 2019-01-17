Subsea 7 has finalised the acquisition of Toisa Pegasus, a multi-purpose offshore construction and dive support vessel.

The 2009-built vessel is to be renamed Seven Pegasus and will primarily support Subsea 7’s operations in the North Sea and Asia Pacific.

John Evans, Chief Operating Officer said: “This acquisition reinforces our leading diving capabilities and reflects our strategy to actively manage our fleet composition to meet our client’s requirements and market conditions.”

The versatile vessel can perform both heavy and light construction work scopes. Designed and built by IHC, this highly capable DP3 vessel features a twin-bell 18-person saturation diving system and benefits from a 400T crane enabling it to support a range of construction projects. Additionally, its large and flexible 1,200m2 back deck provides further scope for a variety of applications.

The vessel will undergo a docking and crew familiarisation programme before commencing operations in quarter two 2019.

Source: Company Press Release