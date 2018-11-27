Strata-X Energy announced that it has received final approval of its Environmental Management Plan (EMP) covering the company's original permits over 273,000 acres.

With the approval of the EMP, the Company can now move forward with its 2019 2-well drilling campaign on its 100% owned, Serowe CSG Project.

The company holds 4,784 KM2 (1,173,000 acres) over the Serowe CSG Project with an certified Prospective Resource of 3.3 TCF.(1)

The company has selected Adam Scott to direct the CSG wellsite evaluation for the 2-well drilling program. Scott has a long career in CSG exploration and appraisal with ArrowEnergy, Sino Gas and Energy, Origin Energy and others and is a highly regarded expert in CSG evaluation.

The company is now finalizing contracts to drill two test wells within the highgrade area with a revised start date of late January 2019. Finalized contracts are expected in mid-December 2018.

Strata-X chairman Ron Prefontaine stated: “With the EMP in place we are cleared for final selection of our locations and procurement of a drilling contract. We made the decision last month to push back our drilling program to late Jaunuary to avoid the complications that occur with the holidays. We anticipate having all contracts in place prior to the holidays.”

