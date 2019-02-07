Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, was awarded a five-year maintenance contract by Ecopetrol’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Cenit Transportation and Logistics, in Colombia.

Stork will provide maintenance services for Ecopetrol’s hydrocarbon transportation network in Colombia.

Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“Stork is pleased to expand into new regions of Colombia to support Ecopetrol’s need for safe and reliable transportation of its hydrocarbon products in Colombia and internationally,” said Taco de Haan, Stork’s president. “We will use our in-depth local expertise, backed by global experts and best practices, to improve the efficiency and overall effectiveness of this extensive pipeline infrastructure.”

Stork and Mecanicos Asosiados, a Stork company, formed a consortium to provide maintenance services for Ecopetrol’s extensive pipeline network in southeastern Colombia that transports liquid hydrocarbons. This contract expands Stork’s collaboration with Cenit which includes maintenance for pump stations throughout Colombia.

Source: Company Press Release