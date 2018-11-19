Sparkfund and GridPoint have partnered with Shell in the launch of a new offering, Shell Energy Inside.

Shell Energy Inside is part of Shell New Energies, Shell’s division that provides low carbon solutions to meet the world’s evolving energy needs.

The offering is a subscription approach to smart buildings and pairs technologies such as HVAC, lighting, energy storage, electric vehicle charging, and building controls together with retail power supply and demand response.

Shell energy solutions vice president Brian Davis said: “We are very excited to be launching Shell Energy Inside in North America with GridPoint and Sparkfund as founding partners.

“This offering enables us to help businesses meet their cost, sustainability, and resiliency goals. Today’s announcement is in line with our strategy to partner with leading companies to deliver more and cleaner energy solutions to new and existing customers.”

The bundled solution is powered by Sparkfun’s subscription engine, SparkOS, along with GridPoint Energy Manager, GridPoint’s controls and analytics platform. The offering is available to all commercial, industrial and municipal customers in North America. Shell’s experience, paired with these key partnerships, uniquely positions Shell Energy Inside to redefine how commercial energy solutions are delivered.

“This is a historic moment, with one of the largest energy entities in the world working to reimagine the future of energy and energy services,” said Sparkfund CEO Pier LaFarge. “We’re excited to support this offering with our subscription engine, SparkOS.”

“Shell is breaking down the walls between once-siloed energy solutions to create one, converged offering that results in a more powerful product and customer relationship,” said Mark Danzenbaker, CEO of GridPoint. “We are thrilled to be part of this ground-breaking team.”

Source: Company Press Release