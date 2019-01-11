Independent solar power producer (IPP), Sonnedix has acquired a 53MW portfolio of 28 solar plants from Italian energy company Graziella Green Power.

Sonnedix acquired the solar portfolio after signing a preliminary sale and purchase agreement in December last year. The agreement also has an option for a further acquisition of 2MW early this year.

The solar portfolio includes a mix of ground and roof-mounted plants located in the Toscana, Umbria, Sardegna and Basilicata regions in Italy.

Sonnedix stated that this acquisition increases its presence in Italy with a total operating capacity of 181MW and further consolidates its position as one of the largest photovoltaic plant operators in the country. Last November, the company also acquired the 1MW Mazzarino solar PV plant in Sicily.

Sonnedix CEO Axel Thiemann said: “We are proud of our continued expansion in Italy and are actively seeking further opportunities to grow our operations across the country. This reflects our wider growth strategy as we look to expand our footprint in OECD markets around the world.”

Last month, the company acquired three solar plants with a total of 31.8MW capacity in France from BayWa. These three solar plants are located in the Bordeaux area, south west France.

The three plants include the Bourg d’Hourtin with 11.1MW capacity, La Redoune with 12MW and Gartiou with 8.7MW capacity. These ground-mounted plants were built by BayWa in 2017.

As of January this year, the company has a total of 1.61GW of controlled capacity. This includes 806MW operational and 806.9 under construction and documentation.

The company has more than 160 power plants in operation, construction or the initial stages of planning across 8 countries that include Chile, France, Italy, Japan, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Spain and the UK.

In July last year, the firm acquired the 138 MW Meseta de Los Andes project in Chile, expanding its total capacity in the country to more than 400MW.

The Meseta de Los Andes site occupies 250 hectares and is located only 80 km from Santiago.