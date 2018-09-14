Soluna Technologies has entered into a partnership with DMG Blockchain Solutions to advance a wind farm project in Morocco.

The agreement comes as Soluna begins to develop a 37,000-acre wind farm in southern Morocco, the largest wind farm in the world.

The company’s energy systems and accompanying computing technology will be self-contained, distributed, scalable, and flexible, allowing it to achieve efficiencies only obtainable with utility-scale operations. The energy resources will be integrated with a suite of computing facilities to power next-generation blockchain breakthroughs.

As part of the agreement, Soluna intends to engage DMG for hardware procurement, data center design, mining setup, remote hardware, and systems monitoring. In addition, DMG will provide all necessary support services and a 5MW innovation lab in British Columbia.

Soluna CEO John Belizaire said: “Our partnership with DMG represents an important step forward for Soluna.

“Having the right partners is critical, and DMG is best-in-class. DMG benefits from deep global expertise in building large-scale computing facilities and brings a wealth of blockchain mining and infrastructure knowledge to the project.

“As we plan the first stage of development for our project in Morocco, we are thrilled to have a seasoned partner to galvanize our efforts to create the world’s first vertically-integrated blockchain computing company.”

DMG founder and CEO Dan Reitzik said: “We are excited about our new strategic partnership with Soluna.

“I’m confident that our proven expertise in managing, operating, and developing end-to-end digital solutions for the blockchain ecosystem will complement Soluna’s unique approach. We look forward to being an integral part of the long-term success of Soluna’s mission.”

Source: Company Press Release