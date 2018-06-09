Solaris Water Midstream has completed acquisition of a New Mexico water supply business owned by Vision Resources.

Vision is one of the most respected water management companies in the growing Delaware Basin and has an established customer base that includes the largest oil and gas producers operating in the Permian Basin.

Vision’s assets are located in areas that strategically complement Solaris Water’s Pecos Star System in the Delaware Basin and include water rights for more than 15 million barrels of industrial water per year, access to significant sources of water, freshwater storage ponds, more than 200 miles of water supply pipelines of varying sizes and associated rights-of-way.

Located in Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico and Culberson and Loving counties in Texas, the Pecos Star System offers oil and gas producers access to integrated water, transportation, disposal and recycling infrastructure in the prolific Delaware Basin.

The integration of the water supply business acquired from Vision means that Solaris Water’s Pecos Star System now provides oil and gas producers in Eddy County with a one-stop source of full-cycle water services including water supply and transportation.

The acquisition further accelerates the expansion of Solaris Water’s recycled water network. Additional planned expansions of Solaris Water systems will also support full-cycle water solutions in Lea County, New Mexico.

Jason Maley joins Solaris Water

In conjunction with the acquisition, Solaris Water announced the addition of Jason Maley as senior vice president of water supply. Mr. Maley joins Solaris Water from Vision, where he led the successful development of Vision’s strategy, customer and landowner relationships and water supply operations.

Mr. Maley’s highly experienced operations team of 20 has also joined Solaris Water. Mr. Maley and his team are based in Carlsbad, New Mexico, where they will continue to work as part of the Solaris Water team.

Maley said: “My family realized that with the exponential growth of our business, we needed a partner who could provide the capital needed for permanent pipeline infrastructure and shared our vision of providing integrated solutions to our customers.

“We are very pleased to be joining the Solaris team and look forward to continuing to supply operators in the Delaware Basin with the services and solutions they need.”

Major Expansion to Pecos Star System

Solaris Water also announced that it has started construction of a new 11-mile water supply line that will connect into its Pecos Star System.

The high-capacity pipeline will add crucial, permanent water supply infrastructure to one of the most prolific areas in the Permian Basin and will be capable of transporting approximately 150,000 barrels of water per day from Loving County, Texas, to Eddy County, New Mexico.

Construction of this strategic pipeline is underway. The line is expected to come into service in July 2018.

From the CEO

Solaris Water Midstream CEO Bill Zartler said: “The Vision acquisition is very exciting for us because it significantly expands our Pecos Star System.

“Our customers are seeking a single, secure source for not only water handling and supply, but all fluid handling, including recycling and disposal.

“Vision has a tremendous reputation as a consistently reliable water provider and has benefited from Jason Maley’s outstanding leadership and deep relationships in New Mexico. We are thrilled to have Jason and his team join Solaris Water.

“We are also excited about the freshwater pipeline we are building to transport water into Eddy County.

“This pipeline will serve an area in that is currently generating some of the best production results in the Permian, but operators are constrained by limited sources of water.

“The new pipeline and the 200-plus miles of pipeline we acquired from Vision provide producers with a reliable source of water to support their operations. Our goal is to build the premier water infrastructure system in the Delaware Basin and these two new steps advance that goal.”

Source: Company Press Release.