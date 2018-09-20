The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) has partnered with WaterStart to implement Klir’s water management software.

The software deployment is part of a pilot project aimed at increasing the efficiency of water management.

Klir’s technology helps water utilities make water safer by providing them with a more effective way to manage their regulatory compliance missions. A suite of cloud-based compliance software solutions, the Klir platform gathers, monitors and analyzes regulatory compliance data, all in one easy-to-use web-based application.

WaterStart Executive Director Nate Allen said: “We are excited to welcome Klir in our technology portfolio as we implement its technology through a partnership with the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

“Klir’s data management, analysis and sharing platform will help support better decision-making for water utilities, allowing utilities like SNWA to more efficiently manage environmental information from a single source to support critical environmental management processes while improving turn-around times for data gathering.”

The Klir platform is customizable and will be reflective of SNWA’s processes. The system will reduce the time that SNWA staff spends managing regulatory requirements.

SNWA engineering and operations deputy general manager Dave Johnson said: “SNWA manages hundreds of permits, covering a range of activities—from new construction to daily operations and environmental management.

“This is a tedious, time consuming process and we look forward to exploring how Klir’s technology platform can enhance management of our regulatory compliance activities through improved operational efficiency.”

Over the course of six months, Klir will be working with a cross-departmental team to assess existing platforms and needs, customize a platform that will inform those needs, and pilot the platform for three months.

Klir CEO David Lynch said: “The Klir Team is excited to deploy its innovative regulatory management platform for SNWA. As one of the leading global clusters for water innovation, WaterStart and SNWA are giving a fantastic vote of confidence in the power our platform can deliver on.

“We are looking forward to starting work with the team here in Las Vegas and help them transform regulatory obligations into advantages.”

