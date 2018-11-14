Smartive, an InnoEnergy-backed company, has secured a major contract from Acciona to monitor 1000 of its wind turbines.

The initial engagement will run for a year, with the option to extend.

Over the period Smartive will examine 15% of Acciona’s global wind fleet to predict technical problems before they arise and tackle current maintenance issues. Its technology will provide Acciona with accurate data that will reveal where problems exist or could occur – improving the operation of turbines and reducing maintenance costs.

Smartive CEO Jordi Cusido said: “Our precise technology will transform the way Acciona monitors and manages its turbine fleet. In fact, we can predict failures one year before they occur with an accuracy rate of over 95% – leading to over €300K in savings a year per 100 turbines. So, Acciona will not only be able to gain operational control, it will reap tangible financial benefits too.

“And partnering with a global leader like Acciona opens up a world of possibilities for us as it allows us to demonstrate our technology to a worldwide audience.”

Smartive’s technology provides accurate data from real-time monitoring through a variety of IIOT and cloud platforms that can identify turbine problems. The company joined InnoEnergy’s Highway programme in 2016, which supports early stage start-ups in their go to market phase, and is now scaling up its business – helped by access to a network of more than 400 project partners.

InnoEnergy Iberia CEO Mikel Lasa stated that the innovation engine for sustainable energy across Europe and concluded saying: “We’re thrilled to be supporting companies like Smartive that make a tangible difference to the bottom line. This type of technology proves that Europe is a real hub of exceptional innovation, which has the genuine potential to accelerate our energy transition.”

Source: Company Press Release