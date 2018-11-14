SMA Solar Technology (SMA) has been selected to supply 57 Medium Voltage Power Stations (MVPS) 5500 and two SMA Power Plant Controllers to the Limondale Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia.

Delivering 349MW of power, Limondale is one of the largest PV power plants in Australia, that will generate enough energy to supply more than 100,000 homes with clean solar power. BELECTRIC is constructing the PV power plant and will also assume operational responsibility on behalf of the owner, innogy SE. Complete commissioning is scheduled for 2020.

The Limondale PV power plant is another milestone on the road to securing SMA’s outstanding position on Australia’s booming market for PV power plants.

SMA Utility business unit executive vice president Boris Wolff said: “We are delighted that BELECTRIC has chosen our system solutions.

“The MVPS 5500 combines two powerful Sunny Central 2750-EV PV inverters, a transformer and switchgear in a single container. It’s easy to transport and can be quickly installed and commissioned. The high power density and compact container design also reduce the plant’s operating costs. In addition, the SMA Power Plant Controller ensures flexible farm control in the 1,500 V PV power plant.”

BELECTRIC Solar & Battery general manager Martin Zembsch said: “Australia is a highly promising market for the further expansion of our world-leading position as an EPC provider.

“For the implementation of our largest project ever in Australia, we are relying on the high dependability and availability as well as the outstanding cost-efficiency of SMA’s system solutions.”

Source: Company Press Release