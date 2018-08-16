Skeena Resources has commenced drilling at the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada.

Eskay Creek lies within the traditional territory of the Tahltan Nation and Skeena has an excellent working relationship with the Tahltan Central Government.

This first phase of exploratory and definition drilling will focus on the unmined 21A and 22 Zones. These near-surface targets are located proximal to the historical mine footprint and hold high potential for expansion of mineralization which may be suitable for open-pit mining. The goal of the Phase I program is to increase drill density in select areas of mineralization to allow for future mine planning, collect fresh material for preliminary metallurgical testing and expand known mineralization into areas that have not previously been drill tested. Eskay Creek images and cross sections can be found on the Company’s website.

Walter Coles, President & CEO comments, “Our technical team has prioritized targets for initial drilling at Eskay Creek based on an extensive review of the historical database provided by Barrick. The Project has been dormant since 2008 and we see an opportunity to identify a substantial resource that was left unmined due to lower historical metal prices and higher historical operating costs, relative to today. In addition, we believe that the potential exists for meaningful base metal credits, which were largely ignored by previous operators.”

Eskay Creek Resource Estimate

The Company has engaged SRK Consulting Limited (Vancouver), to perform a maiden resource estimate on mineralization at Eskay Creek. Due to the anticipated September release of the resource estimate, drilling performed during the 2018 Phase I program will not be included but will augment future updates.

