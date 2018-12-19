SIMEC Atlantis Energy announced that its offshore construction team has completed the redeployment of two 1.5MW turbines at the MeyGen tidal energy project in Scotland.

The turbines were retrieved for modification work following initial operations, and now that this has been successfully completed all four turbines are reconnected to the grid. Since reinstallation of these turbines the project has exceeded 10,000MWh of cumulative generation and continues to set new records for tidal stream arrays.

Atlantis Turbines and Engineering Services Division director Drew Blaxland said: “Yet again, we have demonstrated that we can work in all weather conditions, deploying turbines quickly and most importantly, safely. I am immensely proud of our team, our operational partners and the crew onboard the Seabed Stingray. “

SIMEC Atlantis CEO Tim Cornelius said: “Drew and his team have demonstrated time and time again that turbine operations can be conducted safely at all times of the year. In my opinion, they are the world’s leading tidal energy offshore construction team and the advances they have made in subsea intervention technology and methodologies will contribute significantly to the steep cost reductions we expect to see in the next phase of tidal arrays to be built in the UK, France, Canada and Asia”.

Source: Company Press Release