Silver Range Resources announced that it has completed a fall reconnaissance program in Nevada and staked two new high grade gold prospects.

Loner

The Loner Property is in Pershing County, 35 kilometres south of Winnemucca in the Grass Valley. Claims cover high grade low sulphidation epithermal veins first discovered in 1906 and mined on a small scale through the 1930’s. Heavily oxidized quartz-adularia veins, individually up to 100 m long and from 0.5 to 2.0 m thick, form a complex more than 500 m long and up to 60 m wide cutting host granodiorite.

Silver Range collected 8 grab samples and 4 chip samples during initial sampling, 6 of which returned assays greater than 6 g/t Au. Grab samples assayed up to 16.60 g/t Au and chip samples returned up to 1.83 m @ 25.70 g/t Au. There is an association between gold and arsenic, and Silver Range intends to explore the property with soil sampling and trenching to define drill targets.

Black Star

The Black Star Property lies south of the Black Rock Desert, 33 kilometres east-northeast of Gerlach in Pershing County. The showing has been explored since the 1930’s with hand-built road construction, adits, shafts, a load-out dock and the remains of a small crushing and sorting plant. Gold mineralization occurs in an array of north-trending quartz veins and breccias cutting Permo-Triassic metavolcanics rocks, near a flexure in a prominent north-striking shear zone. Individual veins in the array, some over 1 m wide, are intermittently exposed for up to 60 m along strike.

Silver Range collected 20 grab samples and two chip samples during initial sampling, four of which returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au. Grab sample assays returned up to 18.95 g/t Au from waste dump material while chip sample results include 0.5 m @ 19.60 g/t Au from the brow of an adit. Gold results from a test soil geochemical survey indicated there may be additional veins between the exposed mineralization and shear zone flexure to the east. Silver Range intents to conduct high frequency electromagnetic field surveys and soil geochemical surveys on the property to define and extend the known mineralization.

In addition to work on these projects, the fall program included examination of several other prospects, additional sampling at Silver Range‘s Strongbox and Cold Springs properties and a three-dimensional induced polarization survey at Cold Springs. Results from this work are pending.

Samples were secured and transported by the field crew to ALS Minerals facilities in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation. Pulps were shipped to North Vancouver for assaying and geochemical analyses. Rock samples were analyzed by Ultra-Trace Aqua Regia ICP-MS (ME-MS41) and fire assayed for gold (30 g sample) (Au-AA25).

Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver and copper by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu-OG46) and for gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA21). Soil samples were analyzed by ICP-MS (ME-MS41L).

Source: Company Press Release