Edify Energy and Octopus Investments have selected Signal Energy’s subsidiary Signal Energy Australia to construct the 275MW Darlington Point Solar Plant in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

Construction of the Darlington Point Solar Plant will begin in March 2019 with completion targeted for 2020. The solar farm will come up on 2,000 or so acres located near Darlington Point.

Upon its commissioning, the Darlington Point Solar Plant will generate 685,000MWh of renewable energy to meet the power consumption needs of over 115,000 NSW homes. The solar farm will also help in offsetting over 600,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Signal Energy president Greg Pawson said: “We are extremely pleased that Edify Energy and Octopus Investments selected us to construct the Darlington Point project.

“Edify’s track record of success in Australia, collaboration, and focus on quality makes them an ideal customer to work with. Octopus brings a wealth of solar investment experience from Europe and we look forward to building our relationship with them.”

Canadian Solar will be partnering Signal Energy in the project by supplying more than 820,000 of its 1500V high efficiency HiKu (CS3W-P) solar modules, which will be mounted on single-axis tracking systems.

Canadian Solar chairman and CEO Shawn Qu said: “We are delighted to be selected by Edify Energy and Octopus Investments to provide EPC services together with Signal Energy and to supply our high efficiency and industry-leading 1500V and 400W multi-crystalline solar modules to this large-scale solar power plant.

“Our work with Darlington Point Solar Farm further demonstrates our strengths as a systems solutions provider with global experience. We are committed to work closely with local Australian communities in creating new jobs and to provide customers in Australia with affordable and reliable solar energy.”

Earlier this week, Edify Energy and Octopus Investments arranged more than $450m to finance the solar farm. The Darlington Point Solar Plant is expected to generate about 400 direct onsite peak jobs in addition to bringing other opportunities for nearby communities.

The solar farm is backed by a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Delta Electricity for nearly 55% of its output.