Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") reports that the Company's subsidiary in Peru (Sociedad Minera Corona, S.A.) has received approval from SENACE (National Environmental Certification Service) whom are the agency responsible for the evaluation of natural resources and production projects in Peru with respect to its recent Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Study for the expansion of the tailings deposition facility at the Yauricocha mine.
Igor Gonzales, President and CEO of Sierra Metals commented, “Having now received approval for the EIA study at Yauricocha, we can now proceed to obtain a construction permit for the next phase of the tailings deposition facility, and to commence planning for an expanded waste rock facility. Once those steps have been completed, we would then be able to complete a final submission of an ITS document, which is required for any potential expansion of the Mine. The Company remains committed to strict compliance with regulatory permits in Peru and Mexico in the development and organic growth of all its operating mines.”
Source: Company Press Release