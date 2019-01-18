Siemens has secured an order from a gas producer based in Montney, Alberta, Canada, for the supply of two SGT-300 industrial gas turbines.

The equipment order marks the first application of an SGT-300 turbine in Canada.

The gas processing plant is expected to support production growth for the customer in the Grande Prairie Region, northeast of Edmonton, and will be constructed alongside the company’s existing dehydration and compression facility.

After completion in 2020, the plant will provide an additional 50m ft³ per day of natural gas processing capacity and 30,000bpd of condensate stabilization capacity.

The two SGT-300 industrial gas turbines will share 12MW of power generation, and will be used to drive the facility’s compressors.

The SGT-300 gas turbine is used in power generation and mechanical drive applications globally, and widely used in the oil and gas industry, offering a compact arrangement, easy on-site maintainability, and reliability.

The turbine package will feature a non-enclosed design, which will allow the plant-wide fire detection and suppression system to ensure worker safety throughout the facility, as well as open access for maintenance and visual inspections.

Siemens new equipment solutions worldwide executive vice-president Matthew Chinn said: “The SGT-300 unit was a logical choice for this project, given its high efficiency, innovative dry low emissions combustion system, and more than 4.5 million hours of operating experience worldwide.

“These features will ultimately minimize operational and maintenance costs for the customer over the life of the plant.”

The two SGT-300 units are expected to be delivered in summer 2019, just 10 months after receiving the initial order. Commissioning of the turbines is expected in autumn 2019.

Siemens America oil and gas vice-president Patrice Laporte said: “Siemens gas turbines continue to be a preferred choice for a wide range of oil and gas applications across northwest Canada.

“This will be the first application of the SGT-300 in the country and we look forward to working with the customer and their EPC to support future production growth throughout the Grande Prairie Region.”