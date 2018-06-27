Siemens has been awarded a contract by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to supply three SGT5-4000F gas turbines for the Al Aweer power plant complex located approximately 35km from downtown Dubai.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contact has been awarded to Siemens in a consortium led by the Egypt-based company El Sewedy Electric through its subsidiary Elsewedy Power.

Under the contract, the consortium will be responsible for the supply of the turbines used in Unit H Phase 4 of the Al Aweer power plant.

The turbines, which have a total electrical generating capacity of about 815MW, will increase the the power plant’s total output to more than 2.8GW. The H-Station at Al Aweer plant current has 1,996MW generation capacity.

The scope of contract includes supply of three SGT5-4000F gas turbines, three SGen5-1200A generators and the control system SPPA-T3000 as well as assembly and commissioning on site.

Siemens plans to commission the three gas turbines in spring 2020.

Siemens Power and Gas Middle East and North Africa sales region vice-president Jean Claude Nasr said: “This new order from DEWA is another proof of the great trust that the Government of Dubai places in Siemens technology.

“For more than 20 years, we have been working successfully with DEWA to continuously improve Dubai’s local power generation infrastructure and help to ensure sufficient and reliable power supply in this Middle Eastern metropolis.”

The new Unit H Phase 4, as a peak load power plant, will feature the F-class gas turbine technology to meet the high energy demand during hot summer months.

DEWA CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer earlier said: “We work tirelessly to support the UAE in reaching first place in everything we do, and to enhance our infrastructure and our total production capacity, which currently is 10,200MW of electricity and 470 million imperial gallons (MIGD) of desalinated water per day.

“Currently, DEWA has over 4,000 MW of projects under construction.”