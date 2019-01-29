Siemens Canada, New Brunswick Power (NB Power) and Nova Scotia Power (NSP) have secured C$35.66m ($26.8m) in federal funding to carry out a joint pilot project to analyze challenges and opportunities posed by Canada’s energy transition.

They will conduct research and test in real-time how the grid of the future can optimize integration of renewables, ensure grid stability and manage decentralized distribution to better manage the provinces’ electricity, reduce electricity costs for consumers and cut down greenhouse gas emissions.

The Smart Grid Atlantic project pilot is being part-funded by the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains said: “Our government is bringing cheaper energy and a more reliable power grid in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

“Our strategic investment in Siemens’ project will create new middle-class jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and will cement our place as a world leader in clean technologies.”

Siemens will research and develop Canadian cloud-based Energy System Platform (ESP) software and NB Power and NSP will provide the assets and customer engagement to demonstrate and test the platforms in real scenarios and real time.

Siemens Canada president and CEO Faisal Kazi said: “This partnership will be truly ground-breaking. Together with NB Power and Nova Scotia Power, we will develop and implement a powerful cloud-based Energy System Platform (ESP), allowing everyone to participate in the energy market.

“The ESP will enable data analytics, ensure connectivity, and provide tools for developers to create customer-focused applications and services.

“The platform will also optimize the overall electrical grid accelerate transitioning into a greener future not only in Canada but throughout the globe.”

The companies have also committed to collaborate with post-secondary institutions, to drive greater gender diversity in the workforce, develop intellectual property produced in Canada, and drive more engagement with local indigenous communities in the clean energy sector.

NSP president and CEO Karen Hutt said: “Contingent on approval by our regulator, investing in the Amherst Smartgrid Project will help us learn how to best incorporate new technologies to serve our customers, while showcasing Amherst as a progressive, smart-energy community.”