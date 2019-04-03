Siemens has signed the first power services agreement with aluminum producer Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), for its H-class gas turbine in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As part of the 20-year service agreement, Siemens will provide maintenance and repairs along with onsite personnel support for the gas turbine and its generator at the planned 600MW combined cycle project feeding EGA’s Jebel Ali power plant in Dubai.

The power block will be the first to use Siemens H-class technology, for an aluminum smelting facility anywhere in the world. With Siemens’ power generation services, the power plant will be able to maintain stable power production.

The power block is being developed by a joint venture Mubadala and Dubai Holding. EGA will buy the output from the power block for 25 years after it is commissioned. Last November, the shareholders of the joint venture signed an agreement with Siemens to install the first combined cycle H-class gas turbine in UAE.

Siemens claims that the power block could increase the efficiency of power production at EGA’s Jebel Ali smelter and lower emissions, while reducing the consumption of natural gas. The plant is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from EGA’s power generation at Jebel Ali by up to 10%.

As part of the contract, Siemens will provide Power Diagnostic Services, part of its Omnivise digital services portfolio, designed to remotely monitor and detect abnormal operating conditions of equipment.

It will help the power plant operators to react quickly and proactively to avoid unscheduled downtime and production losses.

Siemens Power Generation Services in the Middle East and North Africa senior executive vice president Gianluigi Di Giovanni said: “This services deal supports the first use of Siemens’ H-class turbine technology in the UAE, and the first use in an aluminum facility globally.

“We have been successfully supporting industrial customers for many years, and we fully understand the vital role that reliable energy plays in enabling a company such as EGA through its shareholders to reach its business goals.”

Last month, Siemens signed a technology collaboration agreement with China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) on heavy-duty gas turbines.