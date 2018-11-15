Siemens has signed a long-term service and maintenance agreement with independent power producer Shanghai Gorgeous Group, through its subsidiary Sinolam Smarter Energy (SSE), for a gas-fired power plant in Panama.

Earlier in 2018, Siemens won a first order for SGT-800 gas turbines for this power plant.

Sinolam Smarter Energy is the Panamanian end user of the project.

Siemens said that its service and maintenance program, called Flex Long-Term Program (FlexLTP), will provide a high degree of availability and performance through pro-active planning through continuous monitoring and remote support.

The company said that the agreement represents another milestone in Siemens’ continued support of the energy infrastructure in Latin America.

Siemens Power Generation Services Latin America region vice-president Tim Frace said: “As Panama works to strengthen its energy infrastructure, the continued reliability of SSE power plants is of vital importance.

“We look forward to working in close collaboration with the team at SSE as we work to ensure the operational reliability of the project by leveraging advanced digital service solutions, as well as conventional services, engineering expertise and local support.”

Siemens announced in May 2018 that it will provide six SGT-800 gas turbines to the project, marking the first order for this type of unit from Panama.

Now, Siemens will provide additional support with FlexLTP, which covers not only the six SGT-800 units of a single lift package design, but also the SST-600 industrial steam turbine and electrical generators.

The plant will operate with liquefied natural gas (LNG). The power block is expected to be commissioned in 2020.

The FlexLTP includes advanced remote monitoring and diagnostics, part of Siemens’ Omnivise Digital Services portfolio, in addition to spare parts, scheduled maintenance, and performance guarantees during the operation of the plant.

The high efficiency of the combined cycle power plant in partial load operation and high degree of operating flexibility, along with the services awarded with the FlexLTP, will supplement fluctuating renewable energy sources in the region.