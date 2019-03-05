German conglomerate Siemens has closed the acquisition of Massachusetts-based electric infrastructure manufacturer Russelectric for an undisclosed amount.

Russelectric is a manufacturer of power control systems including paralleling switchgear and automatic transfer switches. Through this transaction, Siemens will expand its electrical power portfolios and service organizations.

The combined efforts are expected to help to addressing growing reliability, security and affordability needs across critical markets like data centers, public infrastructure, and healthcare.

Siemens Low Voltage & Products North America vice president and business unit dead Barry Powell said: “We’re thrilled to officially welcome Russelectric to the Siemens family with the closing of this acquisition.

“Our teams are ready to work together across the low voltage power market to provide technologies that ensure critical installations receive uninterrupted, secure power.”

As part of the deal, Russelectric’s 400 employees across its manufacturing hubs in Hingham, Massachusetts and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, will now join Siemens’ existing US footprint of over 50 manufacturing, R&D and digital hubs and its 50,000 US employee base. With the deal now closed, Russelectric will now operate as ‘Russelectric, A Siemens Business’.

Russelectric president and CEO Dorian Alexandrescu said: “Today marks the turning of a page in the history of Russelectric, starting of a new chapter of growth in our current markets as well as outside of them.

“The synergies with Siemens are significant, and we are all looking forward to seeing them come to life as part of the new organization.”

Few days ago, Siemens agreed to acquire KACO new energy, a manufacturer of energy-related power electronics. The acquisition is expected to enhance Siemens’ capability in decentralized energy. KACO new energy will be integrated into Siemens’ Smart Infrastructure Operating Company.

Headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, KACO new energy is active in over nine countries with local sales and service companies and has more than 350

employees.

It has developed a new inverter technology based on silicon carbide (SiC), which is claimed to lead to improved power density and superior thermal behavior for installation in demanding environments.