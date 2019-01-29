German engineering giant Siemens has secured an order from Cooperative Energy to repower its R.D. Morrow, Sr. Generating Station in Purvis, Mississippi.

As part of this order, Siemens will supply its SGT6-9000HL gas turbine to re-power the facility’s existing coal-powered steam turbines.

The 550MW of power generated by the natural gas-fueled combined cycle power plant will be supplied to Cooperative Energy’s Member cooperatives, which serve about 430,000 homes and businesses across the state.

Under the contract, Siemens will also supply an SGen6-3000W generator and the SPPA-T3000 control system. The company has also received long-term service agreement, which is expected to support the gas turbine and generator’s optimal operating efficiency during the life cycle of the project.

It also includes service on parts, repairs, field services, program management and offerings from Siemens’ Omnivise Digital Services portfolio, including remote monitoring and diagnostics.

Siemens US power and gas country division lead John Gibson said: “Building on our well-established foundation with Cooperative Energy’s Batesville Generating Station, we are pleased to again partner with them on the re-powering of their R.D. Morrow, Sr. facility. The rigorous development of Siemens’ HL-class combines the world-class pedigree of our H-class with cutting-edge advancements.

“This technology is ideally suited to supply reliable, affordable, and low-carbon power across the state of Mississippi.”

The contract is the third order that Siemens has received for its HL-class gas turbine. The other orders include one plant in North Carolina, and one in Lincolnshire, UK.

Siemens has claimed that its HL-class gas turbines are based on proven design and the vast fleet experience of the SGT-8000H series gas turbines, which have completed more than a million fired fleet hours.

Cooperative Energy senior vice president and chief operating officer Nathan Brown said: “The Cooperative Energy consultants and staff went through a rigorous evaluation of the various combustion turbine technologies available and selected the Siemens HL-class gas turbine as the best overall technology for the Morrow Repower Project.

“Utilizing the Siemens technology, we believe the resulting combined cycle unit at Plant Morrow will provide low-cost, reliable and low-emission energy for our Members for many years to come.”

Few days ago, Siemens received an order to supply its SGT-300 industrial gas turbines for a gas processing facility in Alberta, Canada. The order was placed by the company’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract firm.