Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has won multiple contracts to supply wind turbines with a total capacity of 263MW to various onshore wind projects to be built in Sweden, Norway, Germany and Turkey.

The turbines to be supplied under the contracts are in the performance range of 2.3-4.1MW, said Siemens Gamesa.

In Northern Europe, the Spanish firm will deliver 34 wind turbines to Arise, Eolus and Saxovent. Put together, the turbines will have a power generation capacity of 137MW.

In Turkey, the company bagged a contract from Afken Renewable Energy for the supply of 37 wind turbines with a total capacity of over 125MW for two wind projects. Out of these, 22 turbines will be supplied for the Denizly wind farm and 15 will be provided for the Hasanoba wind farm.

The two Turkish wind farms are expected to be commissioned next year. Siemens Gamesa’s contract also includes a maintenance and service agreement for a period of 15 years.

In Sweden, it has been awarded a contract by Arise Windpower for the delivery of 20 wind turbines having a total capacity of 82MW. Eleven of the wind turbines will be installed for the Bröcklingberget wind farm, while the remaining nine will be installed at the Enviksberget wind farm.

The two Swedish wind farms are slated to be brought into operations in autumn 2019. Siemens Gamesa had signed a 20-year operation and maintenance service agreement contract for the two wind projects.

In Norway, the Spanish firm will deliver seven turbines for a total capacity of 30MW to Eolus Vind for its Stigafjellet Wind Farm, located south of Stavanger. The Stigafjellet Wind Farm is scheduled to be placed into service in 2020 with the Spanish wind turbine manufacturing holding a five-year full service agreement.

Another contract bagged by the company is for the delivery of seven wind turbines with a combined capacity of over 25MW to German Windpark Mautitz Süd.

Last month, the Spanish company won an order from Southern Power to supply turbines for a 198.5MW wind farm to be built across the Lyon and Osage counties in Kansas, US.