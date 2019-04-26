Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa has secured orders to supply wind turbines for EDF Renewables' 487MW Coyote and Oso Grande wind projects.

For the two wind farms, Siemens Gamesa will supply its SG 4.5-145 and SWT-2.3-108 turbines. The orders also include a service and maintenance agreement for the wind farms.

The Coyote wind farm, located in Scurry County, Texas, will be powered by 48 of SG 4.5-145 and 11 of SWT-2.3-108 wind turbines. The project is expected to be completed by next summer.

The second wind project, Oso Grande will also be powered by 48 of SG 4.5-145 and 13 SWT-2.3-108 wind turbines. The wind project will be located near Roswell, New Mexico and the commissioning of the project could take place in the last quarter of next year.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Onshore Americas CEO José Antonio Miranda said: “We are extremely proud to partner with EDF Renewables North America on these important orders for the SG 4.5-145 wind turbines in the US. This new generation turbine offers best-in-class LCoE based on proven technology and evidences our commitment to continued innovation.”

As per the Spanish company, its SG 4.5-145 claims to offer flexible power rating from 4.2MW to 4.8MW, with a rotor diameter of 145m, depending on site conditions. Each of the blades on the rotor measures 71m in length and feature aerodynamics and noise reduction technologies, which can offer high energy generation and reduced noise emission levels. The turbine is claimed to be suitable for medium wind conditions.

EDF Renewables wind technology strategy vice president Art Del Rio said: “The evolution of our partnership with Siemens Gamesa to include this new technology is a significant milestone for both companies as it contributes to our long-standing efforts to reduce LCoE.

“This new SG 4.5-145 turbine is the ideal fit for the Coyote and Oso Grande projects, helping EDF Renewables achieve the value necessary to build a competitive project.”

In January, the company secured contract to supply 63 of its SG 3.4-132 and 9 of its SG 2.6-114 wind turbines for the 242MW Scioto Ridge wind project by Innogy Renewables US. The project is located in Hardin and Logan Counties, Ohio.