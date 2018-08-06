Windpark Fryslân has selected a consortium of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) and Van Oord as the preferred contractor to construct the 380MW Fryslân nearshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The wind farm will include 89 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 4.3MW each in the Frisian section of the IJsselmeer Lake, next to the Afsluitdijk dam, in the country.

The project is expected to boost the supply of clean energy in the province of Friesland, which targets to generate 16% of its energy consumption from sustainable sources by 2020.

The total estimated cost required to construct the wind farm is €500m.

Van Oord has been given the responsibility for the balance of plant work which includes the design, fabrication, and installation of the foundations and cables for the wind project. It will also supply the equipment for the installation of the turbines.

Siemens Gamesa will be responsible for the design, fabrication, and commissioning of the SWT-DD-130 wind turbines. These turbines will each have 130 meter rotor diameter and an onshore substation. Hub height of the turbines will be 109 metres, with a blade tip height of 174 metres. After the wind farm is constructed, Siemens Gamesa will provide services for the wind for the 16 years.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Offshore Business Unit CEO Andreas Nauen said: “We’re proud to once again bring our Siemens Gamesa direct drive wind turbine technology to the IJsselmeer Lake with the Fryslân project.

“Partnering with Van Oord allows us as solid, experienced partners to bring a shared commitment to reducing the Levelized Cost of Energy from offshore wind and providing clean energy to our customer Windpark Fryslân.”

Final contracts for the construction are expected to be signed later this year. Construction work could begin next year and its planned operation could begin by mid 2021.

Van Oord Managing Director Offshore Wind Arnoud Kuis said: “Building the Fryslan nearshore wind farm is an important step forward in meeting the climate objectives, both national as for the Province of Friesland. Contributing to the energy transition is contributing to a better world for future generations. It is great to part of this.”