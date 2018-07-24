Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines for 235MW Swedish wind project

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has agreed to supply 56 of its SWT-DD-130 direct-drive wind turbines for a 235MW Överturingen wind farm in Sweden.

Siemens Gamesa will be supplying 4.2MW rated turbines for the wind farm. The order has been placed by the Green Investment Group (GIG), a business of Macquarie Capital. The order includes delivery, installation and long term service for 25 years.

The turbine installation at the wind farm site in the Ånge community, situated halfway between the cities of Sundsvall and Östersund and is expected to begin next year.

Siemens Gamesa stated that the nacelles for the wind turbines will be manufactured at its facilities in Denmark. Other essential construction work will be sourced from local companies, the Spanish wind turbine-maker said.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Onshore CEO Ricardo Chocarro said: “We are proud to set a visible example of the performance of our products in Sweden. Our technology perfectly meets the site- and project-specific requirements. At the same time, this project demonstrates the attractiveness of wind energy for the capital markets, investors and communities.”

As per the company, the hub height of the wind turbines will be 155 meters and the tip height of the turbines is expected to reach 220 meters.

Macquarie Capital Green Investment Group green energy global head Mark Dooley said: “Siemens Gamesa is a leading turbine supplier and a natural partner for a project as ambitious as this. Siemens Gamesa’s expertise in the Nordic region was particularly valuable in bringing this project to financial close and builds on our global relationship with them, from Sweden to Texas and Taiwan.”

Earlier this month, Siemens Gamesa had secured order to supply a total of 92 turbines for 10 wind farms totalling 289MW in Spain.

The company has agreed to supply 58 of SG 2.6-114, 28 of SG 3.4-132 and six of SG 2.1-114 turbines for the wind farms. These wind farms will be located in Guadalajara, Lugo, Malaga, Zaragoza, Huesca, La Coruña and Cadiz.

Delivery of the turbines is expected to begin this October. Siemens Gamesa will also operate and maintain all these new wind facilities.