Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has won a contract from Innogy Renewables US, a subsidiary of German energy company innogy, for the supply of turbines for the 242MW Scioto Ridge wind project in Ohio, US.

The contract includes the supply of 63 SG 3.4-132 and nine SG 2.6-114 wind turbines for the Scioto Ridge wind project, which will be established in Hardin and Logan Counties.

It also includes a 10-year service and maintenance agreement for the company’s maintenance program to maximize the returns on energy assets.

Advanced diagnostics and digital capabilities will also be provided to increase performance and operation predictably to achieve low cost of energy for customers.

The Scioto Ridge wind project is expected to be commissioned in 2020.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy CEO of Onshore Americas José Antonio Miranda said: “We are excited to partner with Innogy Renewables on their first wind project in the US.

“Siemens Gamesa has a long-standing relationship with innogy: we have supplied over 1.2 GW of onshore and offshore installations globally.”

The blade manufacturing facility in Fort Madison, Iowa, and nacelle and hub assembly facility in Hutchinson, Kansas, will supply SG 3.4-132 components.

The product has a rotor diameter of 132m and delivers an output of 3.465MW and produces low noise emission levels.

Innogy Renewables US CEO Andrew Young said: “Only half a year after the successful acquisition of the more than 2,000 megawatt US onshore pipeline and development team from EverPower and Terra Firma, we have now started executing our first US project.

“I am glad that we have been able to negotiate the turbine supply contract together with Siemens Gamesa.

“Scioto Ridge will make a big contribution to the achievement of Ohio’s Renewables targets. Once fully operational, our first US onshore wind farm will be capable of supplying the equivalent of more than 60,000 Ohio homes annually with renewable electricity.”

Siemens Gamesa has installed more than 18.7GW in the US. In Ohio, the company has installed 200 wind turbines across two projects totaling more than 400MW.

With an installed capacity of 89.5GW worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines, both onshore and offshore.